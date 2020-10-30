President Ilham Aliyev talks Armenian troops killed during recent military clashes

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 30

Trend:

According to our information, 5,000 Armenian troops may have been killed [during the recent Armenia-Azerbaijan armed clashes] and the number of wounded during war, as a rule, is two to three times higher, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said in interview to Russian Interfax agency, Trend reports.

“As for the losses, I can say what losses Armenia could have according to our estimates. Just look, simple arithmetic, 256 tanks were destroyed as of yesterday, the figure is growing day to day, just multiply it by – how many crewmembers there are, three or four – this is almost 1,000. Next, over 50 infantry fighting vehicles were destroyed, it is roughly clear how many people are there. Hundreds of artillery guns, and each of them has several people, six S-300 systems, about 40 OSA air defense systems, the TOR, KUB, KRUG systems, more than 400 trucks – and the majority of them carried personnel and ammunition when they were destroyed," said the president.

"If we just calculate these figures... And how many people were killed in trenches? We were in those trenches, the contact lines – the footage is online. So according to our information, 5,000 Armenian troops may have been killed,” the head of state said.