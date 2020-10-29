IFRC volunteer killed in Barda as result of Armenian shelling - top official
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 29
Trend:
Volunteer of International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent (IFRC) killed while delivering humanitarian support in Barda as a result of Armenian shelling, Assistant to the Azerbaijani President, Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev wrote on his Twitter page, Trend reports.
"Humanitarians not a target. Farther and local team member, volunteer of IFRC was killed while delivering humanitarian support in Barda city of Azerbaijan as a result of Armenia's deadly shelling of city with cluster rockets," he wrote.
Latest
Artillery fire aimed at civilians is crime against Azerbaijani people, against humanity as whole - International Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation
Azerbaijani-Turkish unity and strategic alliance have today reached highest level - President Ilham Aliyev
Armenia's attacks on civilians discussed during Baku-Istanbul teleconference held be Trend News Agency (VIDEO)
Iran has condemned occupation of Azerbaijani territories from very beginning - Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister
If Armenia does not withdraw from rest of occupied territories of its own free will, we will drive them away from there as well - President Ilham Aliyev
Karabakh conflict must be resolved within territorial integrity of Azerbaijan - Special Representative of Iranian President (EXCLUSIVE)
First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva: Such barbaric attacks show that atrocities of Armenians have no limits (PHOTO)
President Ilham Aliyev: Blood of Barda residents will not remain unavenged, aggressors will be given decent rebuff on battlefield
President Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijani Army liberated 13 villages of Zangilan, Fuzuli, Jabrayil and Gubadli districts
Armenian Army, inept as to collaborate with PKK, slaughtering Azerbaijanis - Turkish Ministry of Defense