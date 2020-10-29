IFRC volunteer killed in Barda as result of Armenian shelling - top official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 29

Trend:

Volunteer of International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent (IFRC) killed while delivering humanitarian support in Barda as a result of Armenian shelling, Assistant to the Azerbaijani President, Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev wrote on his Twitter page, Trend reports.

"Humanitarians not a target. Farther and local team member, volunteer of IFRC was killed while delivering humanitarian support in Barda city of Azerbaijan as a result of Armenia's deadly shelling of city with cluster rockets," he wrote.