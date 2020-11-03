Armenia continues provocations only giving lip service to peace - aide to president

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 3

On the one hand, Armenia talks about a peaceful settlement of the conflict [the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, on the other hand, it resorts to the provocations that hurt the negotiations, Assistant to the Azerbaijani President, Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev said.

Hajiyev made the remark at the briefing, Trend reports on Nov. 3.