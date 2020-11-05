If Armenia listened to us, and behaved in reasonable way, today situation would've been different - President of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 5

If Armenia listened to us, and behaved in a reasonable way, today we wouldn’t have had the situation which we are now facing, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said in an interview to the Spanish EFE news agency, Trend reports.

“First of all, our position has been already many times declared during these almost forty days. On many occasions, I said that our task is to restore the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, return one million Azerbaijani refugees and internally displaced persons to their homelands, to the territories where they lived for centuries. And after that, to provide peaceful co-existence between Azerbaijani and Armenian community in that area. Our position is based on the common sense, on humanitarian grounds and is supported by international community. So, it is very clear, Armenia, when they talk about compromise they do not say anything concrete. They talk only about self-determination. But self-determination is not a compromise on their side. They should be more accurate in their position because it is very ambiguous now. Therefore, we demanded the time-table for withdrawal of Armenian troops from the occupied territories. And we demanded it from the very first day of the clashes. So, if Armenia listened to us, and behaved in a reasonable way, today we wouldn’t have had the situation which we are now facing. The war would have stopped maybe a month ago. Therefore, compromise from Armenian side should be very precise. And the time-table for withdrawal from part of Aghdam district which is still under occupation and from Kalbajar and Lachin should be presented to us. And Armenian prime minister should personally declare that. Not only do they not give us the time-table, but they also do not say that they will withdraw from those territories. During all this time, since 27 September, never Armenian military-political leadership said anything about a withdrawal from the territories. In this case, they actually show disrespect to Minsk Group co-chairs, who elaborated these principles providing return of seven territories and they actually lead to more escalation. So, we expect from Armenian prime minister to say openly, publicly that they will withdraw from Kalbajar, Lachin and the remaining part of Aghdam,” the head of state said.