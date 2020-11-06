Armenian Armed Forces shelling villages of Azerbaijan’s Tartar district

Politics 6 November 2020 18:46 (UTC+04:00)
Armenian Armed Forces shelling villages of Azerbaijan’s Tartar district

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 6

Trend:

The Armenian Armed Forces subject Gazyan, Gaynag, Gapanli, and Gusanli villages of Azerbaijan’s Tartar district to the artillery shelling, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry told Trend on Nov. 6.

The Azerbaijani troops are taking retaliatory measures to suppress the firing points of the Armenians.

Armenian Armed Forces launched a large-scale military attack on positions of the Azerbaijani army on the front line, using large-caliber weapons, mortars, and artillery on Sept. 27. Azerbaijan responded with a counter-offensive along the entire front. Currently, Azerbaijan continues the liberation of its territories from Armenian troops.

Back in July 2020, the Armenian Armed Forces violated the ceasefire in the direction of Azerbaijan's Tovuz district. As a result of Azerbaijan's retaliation, the opposing forces were silenced. The fighting continued the following days as well. Azerbaijan lost a number of military personnel members, who died fighting off the attacks of the Armenian Armed Forces.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, the Armenian Armed Forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on the withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Iran’s AEOI must implement decision of the Iranian parliament
Iran’s AEOI must implement decision of the Iranian parliament
Iranian government must suspend additional control mechanisms of nuclear deal - Iranian parliament
Iranian government must suspend additional control mechanisms of nuclear deal - Iranian parliament
Iran say it would welcome US returning to nuclear deal
Iran say it would welcome US returning to nuclear deal
Loading Bars
Latest
Azerbaijani Armed Forces destroy D-30 howitzers of Armenian Armed Forces Politics 19:56
Azerbaijani PM puts Armenian representative in difficult position at meeting of CIS member-states Politics 19:56
Armenia continues using foreign mercenaries – Azerbaijani Defense Ministry Politics 19:51
Armenia wants to expand borders of Karabakh conflict - Turkish Grand National Assembly Politics 19:32
Azerbaijan shows video footage from villages of liberated Fuzuli district (VIDEO) Politics 19:17
Another team of doctors arrives in Azerbaijan from Cuba to support fight against coronavirus (PHOTO) Society 19:16
Israel's share in total imports of Azerbaijan drops year on year Business 19:11
Tourism relations between Azerbaijan, Japan developing Tourism 19:09
Armenian Armed Forces shelling villages of Azerbaijan’s Tartar district Politics 18:46
Azerbaijan reveals nine-month ICT production figures ICT 18:44
Iran limits allocation of foreign currency to importers Business 18:42
Occupiers destroy works of architectural value - International Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation Politics 18:34
Union of Oil Product Importers of Georgia releases statistics on imports of aviation fuel and bitumen Oil&Gas 18:27
Azerbaijani troops destroy mortar crews of Armenian Armed Forces in Goyarkh - Defence Ministry (VİDEO) Politics 18:24
Uzbekistan, South Korea eye to increase trade volume Business 18:24
Azerbaijan discloses detailed plan for development of agriculture in liberated lands Economy 18:21
Azerbaijan - important strategic partner of Czech Republic - Ambassador Politics 18:20
Abkhazian-born separatist sending group of mercenaries to Azerbaijan's Nagorno Karabakh (PHOTO) Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 18:19
Georgia, IMF negotiate to increase 2021 budget Business 18:16
Bakcell offers special tariff for teachers ICT 18:10
Kazakhstan, Germany agree on several new projects in agricultural machinery sector Business 18:08
Greece doubles import of Azerbaijani products Business 18:05
Armenian troops face shortages in food and military equipment in Agdere - MoD Politics 18:04
Armenia wants to involve CSTO member-states in Karabakh conflict - Azerbaijani PM Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 18:03
Armenia misappropriated monuments of historical Caucasian Albania - Azerbaijani Expert Society 17:58
German GOLDBECK SOLAR to create ground for use of bifacial modules in Kazakhstan's solar energy projects Business 17:50
Georgia talks subsidies for agricultural landowners Business 17:42
Georgia to increase co-financed areas in agriculture Business 17:34
Karabakh has never been Armenia - Russian filmmaker Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 17:34
Georgia names number of beneficiaries of discount cards under agro-diesel promotion program Oil&Gas 17:26
Azerbaijan confirms 805 more COVID-19 recoveries Society 17:17
Azerbaijan announces allowed activities in some areas during coronavirus quarantine Society 17:16
Remittances to Georgia decline Finance 17:16
Japan decreases import of Kazakh-made goods year-on-year Business 17:09
Kazakhstan's KazAgro provides bulk of agricultural leases in country - Fitch Business 17:08
Snam’s gas injection down due to drop in gas demand Oil&Gas 17:07
Uzbekistan reveals volume of exported juices, soft drinks Uzbekistan 17:02
Tesla launches $250 Tequila, runs out in hours US 16:46
Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers bans entry-exit in several cities, districts Society 16:46
Business Association of Georgia talks about current situation in foreign exchange market Business 16:46
Uzbekistan expands its export of hot pepper Uzbekistan 16:45
Turkmenistan increases its trade volume Business 16:44
Historical monument in Azerbaijan's Gubadli transformed into animal stable - top official (VIDEO) Politics 16:44
Pashinyan is mentally ill, and he's leading Armenia to death - Armenian cleric Politics 16:42
Spokesperson for MFA talks about fake Twitter account Politics 16:39
Housing prices in Iran double Business 16:38
Georgian wine tasting event held in Munich, Germany Business 16:35
Iran's renewable energies lead to reduction in fossil fuel emission Business 16:33
Council of CIS Heads of Governments meeting held in via videoconference Turkmenistan 16:22
Baku's 9M2020 public catering turnover more than halves Business 16:21
Germany agrees to give COVID-hit airports financial aid Europe 16:20
SOCAR opens one more filling station in Azerbaijan's Sumgayit Oil&Gas 16:17
Azerbaijan to auction off state-owned enterprises, vehicles Business 16:11
President Putin, Russian Security Council members discuss situation on Karabakh conflict Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 15:58
Armenians plunder over 700 monuments in occupied Azerbaijani territories Politics 15:57
Iran declares production data for agricultural products Business 15:54
Kazakhstan increases imports from South Korea year-on-year Business 15:54
Khazar Consortium opens tender to buy gas compressor spare parts in Turkmenistan Tenders 15:47
Central Bank of Azerbaijan to hold deposit auction on Bloomberg trading platform Finance 15:47
Georgia reveals loans issued within preferential agricultural lending program Business 15:45
Azerbaijan to issue financial support to district residents due to COVID-19 Economy 15:43
Shareholders of Azerbaijani agro-insurance company to discuss 2021 budget Finance 15:41
Azerbaijan Railways talks exports via railways over nine months Transport 15:39
Kazakhstan’s Air Astana further decreasing flights to Istanbul Transport 15:36
Development of co-op in CIS impossible without resolving Karabakh conflict - PM Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 15:35
Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers makes changes to special quarantine regime Society 15:33
SOCAR to supply arctic diesel fuel to Ukraine Oil&Gas 15:26
Israeli expert says sanctions must be imposed on Armenia due to attacks on Azerbaijani civilians Politics 15:24
Samruk-Kazyna sells stake of Kazakhstan’s Aktobe Rail and Section Works LLP Business 15:12
Kazakhstan increases coal exports to Belarus, Kyrgyzstan despite COVID-19 Business 15:10
Azerbaijan shows new video footage of cities, villages ravaged by Armenia (VIDEO) Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 15:09
Georgian airline Myway Airlines has new owner Business 14:58
Indicators of construction, industrial sector of Turkmenistan published Construction 14:56
Malaysia plans extra $4.8 billion for special COVID-19 fund Other News 14:48
Armenian pastor urges Armenian people to stop bloodshed and come to peace Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 14:48
Azerbaijan's water management authority signs tender contract with local company Business 14:37
Uzbekistan continues testing Chinese COVID-19 vaccine Uzbekistan 14:35
Armenian Armed Forces abandon positions in direction of Gubadli district - MoD Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 14:29
Azerbaijan raises value of export operations with Iran in 9M2020 Business 14:26
Turkmenistan significantly increases indicators for transport, communication sector Transport 14:17
New packages of microcredits for farmers presented in Azerbaijan Business 14:15
Armenian side trying to divert attention from its military crimes - MoD Politics 14:12
Get iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 Pro from Azercell and enjoy 50GB for free for 3 months! ICT 14:04
Turkey reveals data on carpet exports for 10M2020 Turkey 13:53
Uzbekistan, UAE eye expanding co-op via new projects in agriculture field Business 13:53
Value of non-cash payments drops in Kazakhstan amid COVID-19 Finance 13:50
Reforms of state-owned enterprises to bring big dividends to Uzbekistan - World Bank Group President Finance 13:48
Warehouse with Armenian Armed Forces' ammunition blasted near Khankendi city - MoD Politics 13:47
Gold price in Azerbaijan up Finance 13:37
Turkey discloses 9M2020 volume of cargo movement via its ports from Kazakhstan Turkey 13:36
Coca-Cola Bottlers Georgia reveals volume of its net profit Business 13:32
INPEX sees decrease in net crude oil sales, despite higher volume Oil&Gas 13:32
MES firefighters conduct first firefighting operation in liberated territories (VIDEO) Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 13:32
Azerbaijani currency rates for Nov.6 Finance 13:22
Azerbaijan, Turkey to hold joint defense-industry forum online Economy 13:08
MOL Group’s portfolio breakeven down by 5/bbl Oil&Gas 12:54
Kazakhstan's Ecology Ministry prohibits geological exploration in Balkhsh district Business 12:42
Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli’s impact on MOL Group’s Q3 performance Oil&Gas 12:39
Turkmenistan increases production of oil, gas condensate Oil&Gas 12:39
Azerbaijani oil prices grow Finance 12:37
All news