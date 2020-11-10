President Aliyev announces time frame for liberation of Aghdam, Kelbajar, Lachin regions

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 10

Trend:

President Ilham Aliyev in an address to the nation announced the dates when Armenian Armed Forces will withdraw from the Aghdam, Kelbajar and Lachin regions of Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

"Aghdam region will be returned to Azerbaijan before November 20, Kelbajar region - before November 15, Lachin region - before December 1," the head of state said.