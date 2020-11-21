Russia and Turkey will participate in measures to observe ceasefire and to exercise control over it - President Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 21

Trend:

We also welcome the active course of negotiations between the Russian Federation and Turkey on the establishment of a ceasefire monitoring center in Azerbaijan, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said receiving a delegation led by Minister of Defense of the Russian Federation Sergei Shoigu, Trend reports.

“We consider this a very important element in strengthening stability and security in this region. We are also grateful to the Turkish leadership and personally to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for his participation in creating the prerequisites for the cessation of hostilities. The fact that both Russia and Turkey are two friendly countries for us – our two neighbors will participate in measures to observe the ceasefire and to exercise control over it – also speaks volumes of the strengthening of the format of interaction between our two neighboring countries, and also within the framework of regional cooperation. I do hope that the current ceasefire and our further plans to normalize relations with Armenia, if perceived positively by the Armenian side, can create a new situation in the region, a situation of cooperation, a situation of strengthening stability and security. Everyone will benefit from this – the peoples inhabiting our region, our neighbors and the whole world will be more secure,” the head of state said.