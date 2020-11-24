Kocharyan and Sargsyan, you have knelt before us - President of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 24

If we carried out the planned operation in Aghdam, thousands of Armenian servicemen would either fled or died, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said during a speech in front of the Aghdam mosque, Trend reports.

"Who is Pashinyan? I do not want to talk about him now. I have already said what is necessary. Kocharyan and Sargsyan, you have knelt before us, you have brought this place, all the occupied lands, to this plight. You have destroyed this mosque," said the president.

"We have shown that it is the people of Azerbaijan who are truly warlike. We have shown that we will never put up with this occupation. Let them look at my speeches. I have said perhaps a thousand times in the last 17 years that we will not come to terms with this occupation. They thought that they could keep our lands under occupation forever. Because those who invested so much and built so many fortifications here, in Fuzuli, in Jabrayil wanted this. There were several days of fierce battles for Soltanli village of Jabrayil district," President Aliyev said.

"They built fortifications there that may not have existed in the world. Why? They did not want to leave. They thought that they would live there forever. They wanted to Armenianize our lands. The whole city of Aghdam has been destroyed. They demolished it in the 1990s so that if a peace agreement was signed, the Azerbaijani people would not be able to come and live here,” the head of state said.

“Everything is mined. Most of the mines are here. But they were wrong. For all these years, we have been living with one desire, with one wish – to return to these lands, and we have returned. We have destroyed the Armenian army. The Armenian army is almost non-existent now. We have destroyed war criminals. I said this in Fuzuli and I want to say again that we have destroyed Kocharyan’s and Sargsyan's army. We have shown our strength against Kocharyan and Sargsyan. We have defeated them,” Azerbaijani president said.