Azerbaijani parliament voices appeal to government due to France (UPDATE)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 26

The Azerbaijani parliament voiced an appeal to the government in connection with France, Trend reports on Nov. 26.

The Azerbaijani parliament calls on the government to appeal to the OSCE leadership regarding the withdrawal of the mandate of France, the co-chair of the OSCE Minsk Group, which has questioned its neutrality.