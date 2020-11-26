Full text of Azerbaijani parliament’s statement against French Senate’s resolution (UPDATE 2)

Details added (first version posted on 14:49)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 26

The full text of the statement of the Azerbaijani parliament in response to the resolution "Need to recognize the Nagorno-Karabakh Republic" adopted by the French Senate has been made public, Trend reports on Nov. 26.

The Azerbaijani parliament made the statement in connection with the resolution adopted on November 25, 2020, by the French Senate as a result of the instigation of certain Turkophobic and Islamophobic political circles, as well as Armenian ethnic groups operating in France.

“An end was put to the existence of the "Nagorno-Karabakh Republic" on November 2020, illegally created in the Azerbaijani territories occupied by the Armenian Armed Forces in 1988-1994 and not recognized by any country,” the statement said.

“This step of the French Senate does not fit into the commitments undertaken by France within the global strategy on the EU foreign and security policy, including documents on the territorial integrity of countries consistently adopted since 2016 by the EU Council,” the statement said.

“The implementation of the provisions of this resolution has the potential to make a crushing blow to the EU and its Eastern Partnership program,” the statement said.