Date of Turkish president's visit to Azerbaijan disclosed
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 3
Trend:
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will visit Azerbaijan on December 9-10, 2020, Trend reports with reference to the Turkish media.
“President Erdogan will visit Azerbaijan,” a diplomatic source told Trend.
“Currently, the work is underway to prepare the visit of President Erdogan to Baku,” the source said.
