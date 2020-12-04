Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry delivers diplomatic note to French ambassador

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 4

Trend:

Ambassador of France to Azerbaijan Zacharie Gross was summoned to the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry on December 4, during which a diplomatic note was delivered to him, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry delivered a note of protest to the ambassador in connection with the resolution "Protection of the Armenian people and Christian communities of Europe and the East", adopted on December 3 by the French National Assembly.

A firm protest in connection with this document, which contradicts the norms and principles of international law, the UN Charter and the Helsinki Final Act, UN Security Council’s resolutions dated 1993 # 822, 853, 874, 884 was brought to the attention of the French ambassador.

The French ambassador said that he will convey the position of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry to Paris.