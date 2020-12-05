Azerbaijan names day of holding military parade on victory in Patriotic War (PHOTO/VIDEO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 5
Trend:
Preparations continue for the military parade dedicated to the Victory in the Great Patriotic War, which will be held on December 10, Trend reports citing Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.
