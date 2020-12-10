Turkish MoD shares Twitter publication about Azerbaijan's Victory Parade in Baku

Politics 10 December 2020 12:16 (UTC+04:00)
Turkish MoD shares Twitter publication about Azerbaijan's Victory Parade in Baku

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec.10

Trend:

Turkish Ministry of Defense has shared publication about Azerbaijan's Victory Parade in Baku via Twitter, Trend reports on Dec.10.

"We congratulate the Azerbaijani brothers who successfully carried out the operation to restore the territorial integrity of the Motherland and won a great victory in Karabakh. We proudly greet the soldiers of our heroic armies who will take part in the military parade in Baku. May Allah rest the souls of 2,783 martyrs," the publication said.

The Victory Parade is being held in Azerbaijan, following a victorious 44-day war to liberate the previously occupied lands of Azerbaijan by the Armenian Armed Forces.

Following over a month of military action to liberate its territories from Armenian occupation from late Sept. to early Nov. 2020, Azerbaijan has pushed Armenia to sign the surrender document.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, the Armenian Armed Forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts. The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations.

