Azerbaijan holds Victory Parade (PHOTOS)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec.10

Trend:

A Victory Parade dedicated to the victory of Azerbaijan in the Karabakh War was held in Baku, Trend reports.

The parade was commanded by Deputy Defense Minister, Chevalier of the Order of ‘Zafar’ Lieutenant General Karim Valiyev.

The parade was attended by over 3,000 members of various types of troops. Up to 150 pieces of military equipment were demonstrated, including recently adopted military equipment, missile and artillery installations, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), air defense systems, warships and boats.

Moreover, some military equipment taken by the Azerbaijani Armed Forces as a trophy from the defeated Armenian Armed Forces were also demonstrated at the parade.

