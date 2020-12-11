Victory Parade in Baku demonstrated Azerbaijan's military might - Azerbaijan's Parliament speaker

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 11

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

Having defeated the Armenian Armed Forces in the 44-day Karabakh War, the Azerbaijani Armed Forces liberated the occupied territories of the country, showing its power to the whole world, Speaker Sahiba Gafarova said, Trend reports.

Gafarova made the remark at a plenary session of the Parliament of Azerbaijan on December 11.

She noted that politically and morally Turkey was next to Azerbaijan.

“Turkey's participation in the Victory Parade has a very deep meaning. Azerbaijan and Turkey are fraternal countries. The demonstration of the latest military equipment at the parade showed the military power of Azerbaijan, and the fact that from now on no one can speak with Azerbaijan in the language of force and threats,” the speaker noted.