Azerbaijani MP Sevil Mikayilova talks Turkey's support of Azerbaijan in interview with Anadolu News Agency

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec.11

Trend:

Azerbaijani people are proud of their country's "great history" with Turkey as Ankara has always stood by Baku both in sad and joyful times, Sevil Mikayilova, an Azerbaijani parliamentarian, told Anadolu Agency in an exclusive interview, Trend reports.

History has witnessed numerous "glorious periods" when Turkey as a "true friend and brother" of Azerbaijan had its say, Mikayilova said in the wake of the Victory Parade held in the country's capital to celebrate Azerbaijan's recent military success in liberating Nagorno-Karabakh and adjacent regions from nearly 30 years of the Armenian occupation.

She underlined that Turkey as a "fraternal" country and major strategic partner played a "crucial role" in the recent victory of Azerbaijan.

"Azerbaijan felt Turkey’s moral and political support to its just position since the very beginning of counter-attack operations," the parliament member said.

Statements by the senior political and military leadership of Turkey enabled Azerbaijan to "feel it is not alone in this battle" and raised a victorious mood both within the army and society, Mikayilova stressed.

She went on to say that the people of Azerbaijan "with great honor recall a sincere statement" of the Turkish president on standing along with Azerbaijan in the recent war, adding that Erdogan provided Azerbaijan with an "enormous support".

The 44-day war was really a crucial one for Azerbaijan to identify its true friends, she stressed.

Pointing out that Azerbaijan owes its victory to the country's leader, who wrote the "glorious golden page in the history of Azerbaijan", Mikayilova said the triumph was achieved through long-lasting efforts on political and diplomatic platforms.

Mikayilova stressed that during nearly 30 years of the Armenian occupation, Azerbaijani leadership carried out a "brilliant job" which protected the country from "outer biased pressures" over the 44-day war.

She also said the victory created "absolutely new geopolitical realities" in the region, demonstrating that peace and security are the only conditions for the future prosperity of the nations.

"Azerbaijan will turn Karabakh into the land of peace, incorporating friendly countries into fruitful cooperation for the sake of durable peace," she concluded.