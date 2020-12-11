Russia supports Baku's idea of multilateral regional security platform - Erdogan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec.11

Trend:

Russia supports Baku's idea of creating a multilateral regional security platform, President of Turkey Recep Tayyib Erdogan said, Trend reports referring to Turkish media outlets.

According to Erdogan, the platform can include Russia, Turkey, Azerbaijan, Iran, as well as Georgia and Armenia.

The president discussed the issue with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin.

He also added that Azerbaijan's liberation of Karabakh from the Armenian occupation opens a new page in the history of the South Caucasus region.