West should focus on supporting peace in region - Azerbaijani ambassador

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 17

Trend:

Western countries should focus on supporting efforts for sustainable peace in the region, Azerbaijani Ambassador to the US Elin Suleymanov said, Trend reports citing the US Embassy in Azerbaijan.

Suleymanov made the statement in an interview with the radio program of the well-known FOX News channel.

The ambassador noted that the counter-operation was carried out within the internationally recognized borders of Azerbaijan.

“Having liberated its occupied territories, Azerbaijan fulfilled four UN Security Council resolutions demanding the withdrawal of the occupying forces from the Azerbaijani territory. Azerbaijan is restoring its territories completely destroyed as a result of the Armenian aggression,” said Suleymanov.

Suleymanov also expressed hope for the establishment of economic and social cooperation between Azerbaijan and Armenia, and in general for the revival of the region.

He noted that extremist ideologies and opinions will not bring any benefit to the region.