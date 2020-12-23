First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva shares footages from Zangilan and Gubadli districts on her Instagram page (VIDEO)

Politics 23 December 2020 22:16 (UTC+04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 23

Trend:

First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has shared footages from the liberated from occupation Zangilan and Gubadli districts on her official Instagram page.

Trend presents the footages.

