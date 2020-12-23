First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva shares footages from Zangilan and Gubadli districts on her Instagram page (VIDEO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 23
Trend:
First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has shared footages from the liberated from occupation Zangilan and Gubadli districts on her official Instagram page.
Trend presents the footages.
