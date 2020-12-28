Azerbaijan always pays attention to participants of Karabakh war - Defense Ministry (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 28

Trend:

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev, and First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva have always paid special attention to the families of martyrs, the Karabakh war disabled, and members of their family, Trend reports on Dec. 28 referring to the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

The treatment and the recovery of the health of servicemen who were involved and wounded in the war that began on September 27 and lasted 44 days are always in the center of attention.

Deputy Chairman of the parliament of the Republic of Azerbaijan Adil Aliyev and Acting Chief of the Main Medical Department of the Ministry of Defense Colonel Elkhan Ibrahimov has met with servicemen who have been wounded in the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh War and continuing their treatment at the Sanatorium-Resort Rehabilitation Center in the Buzovna settlement.

First, the guests laid a wreath at the corner dedicated to the national leader Heydar Aliyev in the vestibule of the center and paid tribute to his memory.

Then they inquired about the treatment of servicemen and the conditions created in the rehabilitation center.

Adil Aliyev and Ibrahimov, speaking about the attention paid by the president of the Republic of Azerbaijan, victorious Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev to the families of martyrs and volunteers who were fighting during the war, as well as the significance of Azerbaijan’s victory in the Nagorno-Karabakh War, wished the wounded servicemen a speedy recovery and return to their families and duty areas.

In the end, gifts were presented to the wounded servicemen who are being treated at the center.