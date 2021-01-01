My word is as strong as my signature - President of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 1

I have always said that my word is as strong as my signature, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said addressing the people of Azerbaijan on the occasion of the Day of Solidarity of World Azerbaijanis and the New Year, Trend reports.

“We took different measures to weaken Armenia, and all these measures were disclosed to the public. We did not do anything in any secret format. I said that we would isolate them, and so we did – oil pipelines, gas pipelines and highways bypassed Armenia, telecommunication routes bypassed Armenia, power projects bypassed Armenia. Armenia was deprived of possible income,” the head of state said.

“On the other hand, exposing Armenia in the international arena and conveying the truth about their policy of aggression to the world was one of our main tasks, and we achieved it. Over the past 17 years, almost all leading international organizations have adopted resolutions supporting our position. Organizations such as the UN General Assembly, the Council of Europe and the European Parliament, which have always been anti-Azerbaijani, have been compelled to adopt resolutions that reflect the truth about the conflict,” Azerbaijani president said.

“We became a member of the Non-Aligned Movement. I remember that some people considered this a wrong step at that time. But I know it was the right step. When we became a member, we immediately succeeded in a resolution on the conflict being adopted with the support of 120 countries – a resolution that serves our interests. Today, as a country chairing the Non-Aligned Movement, we have a say in the world. I would also like to reiterate that during the war it was member countries of the Non-Aligned Movement that had a say in preventing the adoption of biased anti-Azerbaijani initiatives in the UN Security Council that did not meet our interests in connection with the conflict. That initiative did not pass,” the head of state said.

“We have established close relations with the Organization of Islamic Cooperation. Today, these relations are at the highest level in history. The Organization of Islamic Cooperation has adopted resolutions on this conflict that are correct, reflect the truth and are aligned with international law. During our contacts with Muslim countries, we informed them about Armenian atrocities. I showed my colleagues pictures of destroyed and desecrated mosques. I asked how they were building relations with this country. After seeing these pictures, how do you meet and shake hands with them? After all, all these atrocities were crimes committed not only against us but also against the entire Muslim world,” President Aliyev said.

“We have established close relations with neighboring countries in the region. Because it was previously believed for some reason that Azerbaijan has traditional allies in the region and so does Armenia. We have shattered this concept. Today, all our neighbors are our close friends. We have excellent cooperation with all our neighbors in both bilateral and trilateral formats. There is a trilateral format involving Azerbaijan, Georgia and Turkey, there is a trilateral format involving Azerbaijan, Iran and Turkey, there is a trilateral format involving Azerbaijan, Iran and Russia. Does Armenia have such a format with any other countries? No! This is a clear example of how correct our policy has been. We have deprived Armenia of what they have considered their strongholds for many years. Because we built our policy correctly. We have always pursued our policy openly. We have not been involved in any adventures against other countries. I said that there would be no provocative steps or initiatives from the territory of Azerbaijan against any country, including, first of all, against our neighbors. This is how we have earned respect in the world, in the region and among our neighbors, and strengthened our country. Other countries have started to reckon with us now. They believed and still believe in our word. I have always said that my word is as strong as my signature,” the head of state said.