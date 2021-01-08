If companies that illegally exploited our gold, other deposits do not pay compensation, this issue will go to court - President Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan, 8

Trend:

If the companies that illegally exploited our gold and other deposits do not pay compensation, this issue will go to court, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said chairing a meeting in a video format on the country's results of 2020, Trend reports.

“Of course, the illegal exploitation of our natural resources is an undeniable fact. We have the names of companies. I must say that if the companies that illegally exploited our gold and other deposits do not pay compensation, this issue will go to court. If they do not pay this compensation, all the cases will go to international courts and they will be made embarrassed there. After that, their business activities will practically stop because there is no place in the modern world for companies and people who illegally exploit natural resources in another country and make a profit from that. Therefore, it has been put to them that they must calculate the value of the gold and other natural resources they illegally exploited, calculate the damage they have caused, the income gained, and returned those to us. In that case, we may not appeal to international courts,” the head of state said.