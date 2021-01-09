Railway must be built to ensure easy access to Shusha - President Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 9

Trend:

Instructions have been issued on railways and preparations are underway. The construction of the Horadiz-Fuzuli and then the Fuzuli-Shusha railway is also on the agenda. A schedule should be approved. After people return to Shusha, of course, this road will be put into operation. But in any case, the design work is already underway and funds must be allocated. A railway must be built to ensure easy access to Shusha. This project will be launched this year, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said chairing a meeting in a video format on the country's results of 2020, Trend reports.

“At the same time, the Horadiz-Aghband railway, a settlement in Zangilan district near the Armenian border, will be rebuilt. Because the hated enemy has destroyed this road and make it completely unusable. This road is of special importance for the opening of the Nakhchivan corridor. At present, specific work is underway to open the Nakhchivan corridor. I do not want to anticipate the events, but the opening of this corridor is stipulated in the statement signed on 10 November. Therefore, it will definitely open and usher new opportunities to the region. This road will be used by Azerbaijan, Turkey, Russia, Armenia, and Iran. It is of special importance for future multilateral cooperation. We will begin the construction of the Horadiz-Aghband railway in our territory. At the same time, work will be done to restore and modernize the railway in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic. Given that the Armenian railways are owned by Russian railways, our counterpart is Russia, of course. The Armenian state has bearing to the Mehri railway project. We are discussing this issue with Russia because “Russian Railways” are the owners of Armenian railways. Preliminary discussions are positive,” the head of state said.