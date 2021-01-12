Azerbaijan continues considering applications of those released from military service (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 12

Trend:

The commission created upon the relevant order of the Azerbaijani defense minister for organizing the reception, ensuring the timely and objective consideration of applications of people released from military service for mobilization has been operating since January 11, 2021, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry told Trend on Jan. 12.

The commission operating at the Training Center of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces considered 329 appeals on Jan. 11 and took appropriate measures to resolve them.

A mobile group of the commission operates in the Fuzuli district for the purpose of prompt, timely, and objective consideration of applications. The commission received over 90 requests on Jan. 11, 45 of which were considered and resolved on the spot.

Taking into account the difficulties that may arise during the movement of citizens living far away, the commission sends requests to the relevant military units to obtain the necessary documents in accordance with the requests of these people.

A public opinion poll is also being conducted to study the level of citizens' satisfaction with the commission's activity.