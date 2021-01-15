Azerbaijani, Finnish FMs discuss latest situation in region
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 15
Trend:
Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and Finnish Foreign Minister Pekka Olavi Haavisto talked over the phone, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry told Trend.
Bayramov briefed his Finnish counterpart on the latest situation in the region.
The ministries exchanged views on the implementation of the trilateral statement on ceasefire and cessation of all hostilities in the Nagorno-Karabakh region dated November 10, 2020, as well as the issues related to the joint statement signed on January 11, 2021.
The sides also discussed other issues of mutual interest.
