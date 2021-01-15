How can leaders of Muslim countries be friends with country that destroyed mosques? - President Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 15

Trend:

“I must say that the overhaul and restoration of the Aghdam Juma Mosque I visited have already begun. Specialists have already been sent there and proposals for repairs will be made soon. At the same time, mosques in Shusha will be restored. The destruction of the minaret shows the Islamophobic nature of the enemy. Armenia is constantly trying to establish relations with Muslim countries, to develop relations with some countries, introduce itself as a country that has a positive attitude towards Muslim peoples. This is all a lie. If anyone still believes this, let them come to Shusha, Aghdam, Fuzuli, Jabrayil, and other liberated lands of ours and see what Armenian leaders have done to Muslim mosques, what they have done to the temples that are sacred to every Muslim. They have destroyed and desecrated them, kept pigs and cows in them, wrote obscenities on the walls of our mosques. Can such a country be friends with Muslim states? Of course not! I have repeatedly stated this in all international platforms and addressed the leaders of Muslim countries both in a bilateral format and during multilateral meetings and through international events. I have said that Armenia cannot be friends with Muslim countries. A country that has brought mosques to this condition cannot be friends with Muslim states. This is hypocrisy, and viewing Armenia as a friendly country is hypocrisy and ungodliness. How can leaders of Muslim countries be friends with a country that has destroyed mosques? Let them answer. Let them answer to their own people, not to me. Can they be friends with a country that has destroyed mosques and put cows there? Let their people answer this,” the head of state said.