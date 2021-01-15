BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 15

Trend:

The people of Azerbaijan will live in Shusha forever, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said making a speech in front of mausoleum of Vagif, Trend reports.

“Today, some elements calling themselves politicians in Nagorno-Karabakh are trying to raise their heads again. Let them not forget, let them not mess with our patience, let them not forget the 44-day war. They are claiming that they will build an army and take back the lands. Come on! Take it! Come here, you are close. Come and try to take it, and I will see how do that. We have chased you away like dogs, we have thrown you out, we have sent you to hell,” Azerbaijani president said.

“Vagif Poetry Days will be restored. I have already issued the instruction and they will be held this year. The Khari Bulbul festival will be held this year. We are already starting the reconstruction of Shusha. A master plan is being prepared. All buildings have been inspected. Shusha will become one of the most beautiful cities in the world as the cultural capital of Azerbaijan. In fact, it has always been the case. The loathsome enemy has simply destroyed all our historical sites. But we will restore them. We will return their real appearance to them. The people of Azerbaijan will live in Shusha forever. Shusha is ours! Karabakh is Azerbaijan!” the head of state said.