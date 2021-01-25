Relations on two sides of Araz are relations of kinship and friendship - Iranian FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 25

Trend:

The relations on the two sides of Araz are relations of kinship and friendship has been for all the time, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran Mohammad Javad Zarif said being received by President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Trend reports.

“Thank you, Mr. President, first of all for receiving us. And I want to begin by congratulating you and the people of Azerbaijan for the liberation of your territories. Your leadership and perseverance of the people of Azerbaijan made this victory possible for you and for the region. And we hope that this will be the beginning of peaceful, normal relations between the countries in the region. I am taking up your suggestion of 3+3 and I will be visiting all the six countries, five-plus Iran. And I want to make sure that the vision for peace that you are presented will be discussed and will come to fruition because it is in the interest of all of us in the region that the countries in the region could cooperate with each other,” Zarif said.

“Now that we have normal situation following territorial integrity restored and the occupation ended, Azerbaijani people can go back to the places of origin and Iran wants to help in doing. In addition to being your friends, we are the closest and have the highest comparative advantage. In rebuilding the areas where you need your population to come back and rehabilitate those areas, they are our families, they are our kin. The relations on the two sides of Araz are relations of kinship and friendship has been for all the time,” the minister said.

“So, in the area of energy, in the area of reconstruction and in the area of agriculture where we can create living for people who will be going back. These are areas where would be our priority and our companies are ready to engage. The projects that Your Excellency mentioned and I want to appreciate that under your leadership the visit that we have had, the visit of the Foreign Minister, the visit of the Deputy Prime Minister to Iran have been extremely successful and we look forward to engaging in those areas from the South-North Corridor to South-West Corridor, to other power production, energy, Khudafarin, Qiz Qalasi, other probably good areas of cooperation. And we are very happy that during the visit by your officials to Iran these projects moved very rapidly and now we can have a common border a much longer common border of friendship,” Zarif said.