Victory in Nagorno-Karabakh region - one of most brilliant in Turkic world - Turkish Nationalist Movement Party

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 2

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

The victory in Azerbaijan’s Nagorno-Karabakh region is one of the most brilliant in the Turkic world, Mevlut Karakaya, deputy chairman of the Turkish Nationalist Movement Party, who is on a visit to Baku, said.

Karakaya made the remark during the briefing, Trend reports on Feb. 2.

“The liberation of Shusha city by Azerbaijan was one of the main factors that determined the victory,” Karakaya added.

“After Azerbaijan's victory in the second Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh War, leader of the Nationalist Movement Party Devlet Bahceli came up with an initiative to build a secondary school in Shusha to support education,” deputy chairman added.

"We have been instructed in connection with this issue, that is why we arrived in Baku,” Karakaya said. “We met with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and minister of education. Today the president has received us, he inquired about the ongoing work, gave instructions on a place for the school and instructions to resolve this issue as soon as possible.”