Azerbaijan determines form of management of National Agency for Mine Clearance of Territories

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 2

Trend:

The form of management of the National Agency for Mine Clearance of Territories of Azerbaijan has been determined, Trend reports on Feb. 2.

The form of management has been outlined in the "Statute of the National Agency for Mine Clearance of Territories of Azerbaijan" approved upon the decree of the president of Azerbaijan.

In accordance with the charter, the Agency will apply advanced corporate governance standards in its activity and management.

The governing body exercising management and control over the Agency is the Board, which consists of three members - the Chairman of the Board and his two deputies appointed and dismissed by the president of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

In case of temporary absence of the chairman of the Management Board, his powers will be performed by one of the deputies appointed by the chairman of the Management Board.