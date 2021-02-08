Council of Europe Special Representative calls to counter anti-Muslim intolerance and hatred in Europe

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 8

By Nargiz Sadikhova - Trend:

Time to start sharing experience at the European level to counter anti-Muslim intolerance and hatred, Daniel Holtgen, Director of Communications, Special Representative on antisemitic, anti-Muslim and other forms of religious intolerance and hate crimes at Council of Europe Twitted, Trend reports.

He made the statement quoting an article published by Deutschlandradio news agency as saying that Germany registers a further increase in attacks against Muslims: over 900 last year.

The mentioned article said that according to the “Neuer Osnabrücker Zeitung” news agency, this increase in cases corresponds to an increase of almost two percent compared to 2019. In most cases, the perpetrators were right-wing extremists.

“The final numbers for this year are likely to be even higher. Experience has shown that late registered cases will be added to the count in the next few weeks,” the report said.

The report also quoted domestic politician Ulla Jelpke who pointed out, however, that the majority of the attacks were not even reported to the authorities out of shame.