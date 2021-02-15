Agricultural potential of liberated lands is huge - President of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 15

The agricultural potential of the liberated lands is huge, President, Victorious Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev said making a speech after raising the Azerbaijani flag in the village of Gulabir, Trend reports.

“I have given the instruction to take measures to irrigate 100,000 hectares of land that have not been irrigated so far. Thus, the agricultural sector of six to seven districts will develop faster, productivity will increase, farmers and villagers will earn more money. We will restore both homes and nature. At the same time, I have ordered to carry out autumn sowing without wasting any time. In a short period of time, we mobilized all our resources, equipment, and manpower, and sowing has been carried out on 7,000 hectares. I will also look at those fields. About 20,000-25,000 hectares will be sown this season. So we will revive agriculture without wasting time. Of course, the agricultural potential of the liberated lands is huge. The invaders also used our land to gain illegal income. At least 90,000 hectares of grain were planted during the occupation. This has been stopped. Crop production, fruit growing, and animal husbandry will develop rapidly in the liberated lands,” the head of state said.