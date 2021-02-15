Some wealthy countries buy more COVID-19 vaccine than required - Assistant to Azerbaijani president

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 15

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

Azerbaijan not only actively fights against the coronavirus inside the country, but also makes an important contribution to this sphere at the global level, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev said.

Hajiyev made the remark during the conference entitled "Geopolitics of the COVID-19 pandemic and vaccination", Trend reports on Feb. 15.

“Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev put forward the initiative to convene a special session on COVID-19 of the UN General Assembly and we are very glad that this initiative was supported,” Hajiyev stressed.

“Today Azerbaijan continues to support this sphere at the global level,” assistant of the president said.

Touching upon the topic of vaccination, Hajiyev stressed that a number of countries, including Azerbaijan, have begun to vaccinate people.

"A vaccination strategy has been developed in Azerbaijan,” he said. “At the initial stage, people from the risk group are being vaccinated. The world experience is being taken into account.”

“However, some wealthy countries buy vaccines by twofold more than required,” Hajiyev said. “Unfortunately, such actions limit the ability of poor countries to purchase vaccines. It is also necessary to ensure access to the vaccine for poor countries. We can overcome this scourge by strengthening cooperation among all UN countries."