Azerbaijan's parliament to talk over memorandum with Turkmenistan on Dostlug field

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 18

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

The issue of the ratification of the Memorandum of Understanding signed on January 21, 2021 in Ashgabat between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of Turkmenistan on joint exploration and development of hydrocarbon resources of the Dostlug field in the Caspian Sea will be discussed at the plenary session of the Azerbaijani parliament, Trend reports on Feb. 18 referring to the Azerbaijani parliament.

The document was submitted for discussion at the meeting of the parliamentary committee on foreign and inter-parliamentary relations on Feb. 18.

Stressing the significance of the memorandum, the MPs stressed that it will make a huge contribution to the development of cooperation between the two countries. The document was recommended for discussing at the plenary session of the parliament.