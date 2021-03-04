Azerbaijani FM’s letter to UN sec-gen disseminated as document of organization

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 4

Trend:

The letter dated February 22, 2021 sent by Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in connection with the serious threat emanating from the massive contamination of the recently liberated territories of Azerbaijan with mines and other explosive devices by Armenia, and the latter’s refusal to release information regarding the minefields in these territories was disseminated as a document of the UN General Assembly and Security Council, Trend reports on March 4 referring to the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

“The mines and other explosive devices in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan pose a serious threat to life and safety of Azerbaijani military and civilians in the post-conflict period,” the letter said.

“Since the signing of the trilateral statement by the leaders of Azerbaijan, Russia and Armenia on November 10, 2020, which announced an end to all military activities between Armenia and Azerbaijan, 15 citizens of Azerbaijan, including 9 civilians, have been killed and 65 citizens, including 8 civilians, have been seriously wounded as a result of mine explosions in the recently liberated territories,” the letter said.

“The massive mine contamination of the liberated territories also seriously impedes the realization of the wide-ranging rehabilitation and reconstruction plans that the Government of Azerbaijan has embarked on,” the letter said.

“Armenia refuses to release information concerning the location of the minefields,” the letter said. “This is a blatant violation of Armenia’s obligation under customary international humanitarian law. The human costs inflicted by the Armenian-planted mines cannot but constitute a war crime.”

The document of the UN General Assembly and the Security Council can be found here.