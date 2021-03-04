Azerbaijan doing everything to create new transport infrastructure in South Caucasus – Russian analyst

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 4

Azerbaijan is doing everything possible to create a new transport infrastructure in the South Caucasus, Trend reports referring to Stanislav Pritchin, senior analyst of the Center for Post-Soviet Studies of the Institute of World Economy and International Relations of the Russian Academy of Sciences.

Pritchin expressed hope that Armenia, for its part, will also join these efforts.

The senior analyst said that despite the signing of a trilateral agreement among Azerbaijan, Russia, and Armenia, there are still difficulties in the relations of the parties.

In some of which Pritchin stressed the foreign policy relations of each country, as well as other issues.

The senior analyst said that some politicians in Armenia perceive the opening of borders with Azerbaijan and Turkey as a betrayal, which is certainly very bad.

In general, the senior analyst expressed the opinion that the agreement between the parties and the ceasefire gave optimistic forecasts for the future.

“Since the collapse of the USSR, this is the first time when the parties have the opportunity to start both economic and political cooperation,” Pritchin added.

Pritchin stressed that despite the war, no one wants to return to the conflict situation.

