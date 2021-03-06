Reps of diplomatic corps in Azerbaijan visit Fuzuli airport's construction area
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar.6
Trend:
Representatives of the diplomatic corps in Azerbaijan have got acquainted with the construction of the Fuzuli international airport during their visit to the district, Trend reports on Mar.6.
The diplomats were informed about the forthcoming work at the airport, the foundation of which was recently laid by the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.
It was emphasized that foreign partners of Azerbaijan are also involved in the work.
The Fuzuli district had been liberated from Armenian occupation during the 44-day war (from late Sept. through early Nov.2020).
Latest
We turned Azerbaijan into country enjoying great authority, respect in international arena - President Aliyev
Program I announced after presidential elections is being implemented, we are consistently achieving our goals - President Aliyev
Many important events taken place in life of country in three years since sixth congress of New Azerbaijan Party - President Aliyev
Azerbaijani Nakhchivan's Separate Combined Arms Army holding live-fire training classes (PHOTO/VİDEO)
Azerbaijani FM, head of Baku office of CE exchange views on development of new action plan for cooperation (PHOTO)
Initiated by Mehriban Aliyeva, Heydar Aliyev Foundation makes new contribution to protection of world and religious heritage in Vatican (PHOTO)
Trans-Caspian Fiber Optic Cable Project discussed at “Kazakhstan-Azerbaijan: New Opportunities for Cooperation” event (PHOTO)