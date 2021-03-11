Azerbaijan, Tajikistan discuss issues of strengthening inter-parliamentary co-op

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 11

Trend:

Members of the Azerbaijan-Tajikistan inter-parliamentary working group of the Parliament of Azerbaijan met with the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Tajikistan to Baku Rustam Soli, Trend reports.

During the meeting, strengthening and expanding relations between the two countries, including their parliaments, was discussed.

Azerbaijani MPs spoke about the important processes taking place after the liberation of the country’s territories from the Armenian occupation and the recognition of Azerbaijan's just cause in the world.

The Tajik ambassador announced his support for the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan.

He noted the support that Azerbaijan provides in training Tajik citizens and Azerbaijan’s assistance to Tajikistan in the fight against COVID-19.

The diplomat expressed deep gratitude to Azerbaijan and President Ilham Aliyev for this.

The event was also attended online by the Head of the friendship group with Azerbaijan of the House of Representatives of the Supreme Assembly (lower house of parliament) of Tajikistan, Jamshid Murtuzozada.

At the meeting, the parties stressed the importance of close ties between the parliamentary friendship groups of the two countries.