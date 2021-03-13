ICRC to continue clarifying fate of missing as result of Karabakh conflict

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 13

By Nargiz Sadikhova - Trend:

International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) will continue working to clarify the fate of missing as a result of Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, in 2021, Ariane Bauer, the Head of the ICRC Delegation in Baku told Trend.

Bauer said that as an independent and neutral humanitarian organization, ICRC endeavors to alleviate suffering of people affected by conflict and does its best to promote respect of international humanitarian law.

“This year, we will also continue our activities in those directions. We work in the communities affected by the conflict to improve safety of residents, achieve economic and psychological stability and enhance access to water and electricity,” Bauer said.

She emphasized that collaboration with ICRC’s main partner Azerbaijan Red Crescent Society is essential and staff and volunteers of the national society have an irreplaceable role in assistance to people in need.

“We will also continue visiting people who are detained in relation to the conflict as well as those detained under domestic law. Cooperation with the State Commission on Prisoners of War, Hostages and Missing Persons to clarify fate of missing as a result of Nagorno-Karabakh conflict is another aspect of our activities,” Bauer said.

As a part of these efforts, she noted, together with the Commission ICRC has been collecting biological samples from close family members of missing persons.

“DNA profiles extracted from those samples can be used in identification process,” she noted.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @nargiz_sadikh