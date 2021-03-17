Heads of Azerbaijan's political parties to visit liberated Aghdam
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 17
By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:
Heads of Azerbaijan's political parties will visit the country's territories liberated from Armenian occupation, Trend reports on Mar.17.
As a part of the visit, they went to the liberated Aghdam district to see the aftermaths of the crimes committed by Armenia for about 30 years.
The territories, including the Aghdam district, had been liberated by Azerbaijan from the occupation during the 44-day war (from late Sept. through early Nov.2020).
Latest
Bangladesh's FM expresses happiness over Modi's upcoming visit, says it is important that leader of biggest democracy is coming to Bangladesh
PM Modi says, India has taken care of domestic as well as global requirement of medicines and other essentials during Covid-19 pandemic
First VP Mehriban Aliyeva shares video footages from trip to liberated Shusha on her Instagram account (VIDEO)
Armenia caused great damage to Azykh cave, they will pay for all this damage - Azerbaijani President
Let them come and see how Christian sites are protected in different parts of Azerbaijan - President Aliyev