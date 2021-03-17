Heads of Azerbaijan's political parties to visit liberated Aghdam

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 17

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

Heads of Azerbaijan's political parties will visit the country's territories liberated from Armenian occupation, Trend reports on Mar.17.

As a part of the visit, they went to the liberated Aghdam district to see the aftermaths of the crimes committed by Armenia for about 30 years.

The territories, including the Aghdam district, had been liberated by Azerbaijan from the occupation during the 44-day war (from late Sept. through early Nov.2020).