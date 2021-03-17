Slovakia ready to support Azerbaijan in post-conflict period - minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 17

Slovakia is ready to support Azerbaijan in the post-conflict period, Slovak Foreign Minister Ivan Korcok said at the press-conference in Baku, Trend reports on March 17.

“Slovakia supports the trilateral agreement signed by Azerbaijan, Russia and Armenia [on ceasefire and cessation of all hostilities in the Nagorno-Karabakh],” Korcok added.

The minister stressed that Slovakia intends to continue the development of bilateral relations with Azerbaijan in various fields.

Korcok added that this is his first visit to Azerbaijan after being appointed minister and he is delighted with the development the country.

