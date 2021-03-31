Azerbaijan's MoD talks surrounding Armenian positions on border with Lachin

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 31

Trend:

The information of the Armenian side that the positions of the Armenian Armed Forces in Khnatsakh village of Goris district on the border with Lachin district of Azerbaijan are allegedly surrounded by the Azerbaijani servicemen, that the Armenians may lose their post at any moment is groundless, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense told Trend on March 31.

“The units of the Azerbaijani troops are in the positions in Lachin district of Azerbaijan bordering Goris district of Armenia and carry out daily service in the sovereign territories of Azerbaijan, which does not pose any threat.”

"We recommend the circles disseminating this kind of information in Armenia not to create groundless panic, not to mislead the Armenian public and to forever get used to the Azerbaijani servicemen who serve on the state border of the two countries along Zangilan, Gubadli, Lachin and Kalbajar districts of Azerbaijan liberated from the Armenian occupation," the ministry said.