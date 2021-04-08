Azerbaijani, Russian presidents hold phone talks

Politics 8 April 2021 21:05 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijani, Russian presidents hold phone talks

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 8

Trend:

On April 8, President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin made a phone call to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

The discussion on the situation around Nagorno-Karabakh and further stabilization of the situation in accordance with the statements of the Azerbaijani, Russian presidents and Armenian prime minister of November 10, 2020 and January 11, 2021 was continued during the conversation.

During the phone talk, the sides discussed in detail ensuring peace, security and sustainable socio-economic development of the region, as well as the progress of work on the restoration of transport communications. In this regard, the results of the Russia-Armenia high-level meeting in Moscow on April 7 were taken into account. The sides decided to intensify contacts in various formats.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Issue with prisoners of war already resolved, topic closed - Azerbaijani FM
Issue with prisoners of war already resolved, topic closed - Azerbaijani FM
OIC supports all Azerbaijan’s efforts to restore lands liberated from Armenian occupation – Sec-Gen
OIC supports all Azerbaijan’s efforts to restore lands liberated from Armenian occupation – Sec-Gen
Armenia's refusal to provide minefield maps to Azerbaijan poses big threat – OIC Sec-Gen
Armenia's refusal to provide minefield maps to Azerbaijan poses big threat – OIC Sec-Gen
Loading Bars
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
Issue with prisoners of war already resolved, topic closed - Azerbaijani FM Politics 22:00
African countries receive over 33.8 mln COVID-19 vaccine doses Other News 21:30
OIC supports all Azerbaijan’s efforts to restore lands liberated from Armenian occupation – Sec-Gen Politics 21:18
Armenia's refusal to provide minefield maps to Azerbaijan poses big threat – OIC Sec-Gen Politics 21:14
Armenia turned Azerbaijani territories into lifeless places - FM Politics 21:06
Azerbaijani, Russian presidents hold phone talks Politics 21:05
Armenia still does not comprehend new reality - Azerbaijani FM Politics 21:04
Azerbaijan plans to build new terminals in Baku International Sea Trade Port Transport 21:03
New format of security and development exists in region - Azerbaijani FM Politics 20:45
OIC supports Azerbaijan in accordance with int’l law - FM Politics 20:44
Joint press conference between Azerbaijani FM, OIC Sec-Gen held (VIDEO) Politics 20:32
Azerbaijan's DOST Center announces winner of tender for purchase of machinery and equipment Business 20:24
Azerbaijan shares data on voluntary types of insurance Finance 20:24
Azerbaijan Technical University opens tender for installation of turnstiles and automatic barriers Tenders 20:05
Russian prosecutor general pays official visit to Azerbaijan (VIDEO) Politics 19:58
Uzbekistan to take part in creation of logistics complex in Russia’s Nizhny Novgorod region Uzbekistan 19:50
Azerbaijani president presents Dostlug Order to OIC Sec-Gen Politics 19:49
Uzbekistan’s Bukhara refinery temporarily suspends activity Uzbekistan 19:38
Daily number of vaccinated Azerbaijani citizens disclosed Society 19:25
Global food prices rise for 10th month in row - FAO Business 19:16
Azerbaijani president receives OIC Sec-Gen (PHOTO) Politics 19:16
Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan to create center for cross-border co-op Uzbekistan 19:00
Azerbaijan confirms 2,717 more COVID-19 cases, 1,341 recoveries Society 18:59
Turkish ministry reveals number of Izmir port-received ships in 2M2021 Turkey 18:43
President of UN's 75th session to visit Azerbaijan Politics 18:28
Number of trains with export goods to be sent from China to Azerbaijan in 2021 named Transport 18:24
SOCAR targets zero associated gas emission in 2022 Oil&Gas 18:21
Kazakhstan sees decrease in trade with Austria year-over-year Business 17:47
Azerbaijan becoming important logistics hub between Europe and Asia - Baku Port CEO Economy 17:47
Minister discloses compulsory state social insurance contributions to Azerbaijani state budget Finance 17:45
Lamb exports from Kazakhstan drop year-on-year Business 17:27
BoI bought $13.7b foreign currency in Q1 2021 Israel 17:23
Iran-China Joint Chamber of Commerce discusses impact of FATF related bills on foreign trade Business 17:22
Cybercriminals developing "smart" swarm attack technologies - Fortinet ICT 17:17
Net foreign assets of Azerbaijani commercial banks experience annual growth Finance 17:16
Nizami Ganjavi International Center is source of pride - former Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Politics 17:16
Volume of natural gas production at Turkmenistan’s Khazar gas compressor unit revealed Oil&Gas 17:15
Azerbaijan to start to export fresh persimmons to Europe Business 17:14
Azerbaijan sees decline in demand for commercial banks' services Finance 17:10
Gucci owner Kering on track with global logistic hub in Italy Europe 17:01
French COVID-19 situation serious but encouraging signs after local lockdowns Europe 16:56
Azerbaijan holds new auction to privatize state property Business 16:54
Azerbaijan launches construction of Khudaferin-Gubadli-Lachin highway (PHOTO) Economy 16:53
India surpasses US to become fastest Covid-19 vaccine administering country Other News 16:46
India's export rise in March shows overall economic revival: official Other News 16:46
Global growth driven primarily by US, China, India: World Bank president Other News 16:45
India, Bahrain vow to deepen cooperation in oil and gas sector Other News 16:43
Amazon union election tally expected to start, turnout 55% US 16:42
Indian Army chief General Naravane on a five-day visit to Bangladesh Other News 16:41
IMF raises India's growth forecast for FY22 to 12.5% Other News 16:40
Kazakhstan multifold increases imports from France despite COVID-19 Business 16:31
Ex-president of Armenia Kocharian files lawsuit against Pashinyan Armenia 16:30
Georgia sees increase in fuel prices Oil&Gas 16:26
Azerbaijani CBA denies illegal foreign currency transfers abroad in 2020 Finance 16:21
Azerbaijan approves three-year strategy for insurance sector's dev't Finance 16:15
Kazakh-Turkish JV opens tender to buy blowout preventer Tenders 16:02
More synergies needed between gas and renewables to reduce emissions Oil&Gas 15:48
UAE reports 2,112 COVID-19 cases, three deaths Arab World 15:43
Azerbaijan names number of ASAN payment system users ICT 15:41
Passenger traffic by air plummets worldwide Transport 15:37
UK card spending rises to highest since Christmas Europe 15:35
Shekel gains against dollar for fifth straight session Israel 15:32
Iran, Turkmenistan strike deal on co-op in a number of fields (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 15:29
E-commerce firm StockX valued at $3.8 billion after new funding round US 15:28
Australia backs Pfizer virus vaccine over AstraZeneca for under-50s Other News 15:27
Russia's Transkapitalbank, State Bank for Foreign Economic Affairs of Turkmenistan sign deal Business 15:07
Mary City of Turkmenistan opens tender for construction of buildings Tenders 14:45
Gold price in Azerbaijan grows Finance 14:40
Khazar Consortium in Turkmenistan opens tender for supply of field steam mobile multifunctional unit Tenders 14:33
Azerbaijan's Chamber of Auditors to use digital technologies more extensively Business 14:31
Bank of Russia plans to test digital ruble in 2022 Russia 14:29
2M2021 data on shipment from Iran via Turkish ports unveiled Turkey 14:26
Azerbaijan’s import of goods from France down Business 14:17
SOCAR Turkey talks on STAR Refinery’s preparation for Industry 4.0 Oil&Gas 14:14
Foreign currency demand of Azerbaijani banks down Finance 14:12
Qom Province plans mine exploration and production development Business 13:58
OIC to assess damage caused to Azerbaijani cultural monuments as result of Armenian aggression Politics 13:48
Azerbaijan’s Trend news agency, Turkey’s Albayrak Media Group launching Joint Media Project Society 13:45
Armenia may share minefield maps after increasing int’l pressure - OIC Politics 13:41
Iran releases COVID-19 data for April 8 Society 13:37
OIC Secretary-General to visit Azerbaijan Politics 13:29
Austrian companies implement large ropeway projects for winter sports in Georgian Bakuriani Business 13:25
All settlements, mosques destroyed in Azerbaijan's Aghdam - Afghan rep to OIC Politics 13:18
Kazakhstan-Greece trade down twofold amid COVID-19 Business 13:17
Kazakh oil extracting company opens tender to liquidate wells Tenders 13:06
Armenia must answer for crimes against Azerbaijan before int'l justice - Gambia's representative to OIC Politics 13:05
Georgia reports 761 new cases of coronavirus for April 8 Georgia 13:04
Turkish Koruma Group to launch production of pesticides in Kazakhstan Business 13:04
CNF to support development of protected areas in Georgia Business 13:04
Armenia committed crimes against humanity - Malaysian ambassador to Azerbaijan Politics 13:04
Iran’s PMO talks details of exports-imports via Shahid Bahonar port Transport 13:03
Pakistan's rep to OIC stresses need to prepare action plan on Karabakh Politics 13:00
Iran’s Bahar Azadi gold coin price starts to fall Finance 12:59
Russia records over 8,600 daily COVID-19 cases Russia 12:52
Iran implements plan for irrigation networks in West Azerbaijan Province Business 12:46
Azerbaijan's Aghdam razed to ground - Djibouti's rep in OIC Politics 12:31
Turkey raises export of ready-made clothes to Georgia Turkey 12:30
Georgian government creates coronavirus-free 'green zones' Business 12:07
Iran's Rasht-Anzali railway line to be put into operation Transport 12:06
Shell to end routine gas flaring from assets it operates Oil&Gas 12:06
All news