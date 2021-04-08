Azerbaijani, Russian presidents hold phone talks

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 8

Trend:

On April 8, President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin made a phone call to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

The discussion on the situation around Nagorno-Karabakh and further stabilization of the situation in accordance with the statements of the Azerbaijani, Russian presidents and Armenian prime minister of November 10, 2020 and January 11, 2021 was continued during the conversation.

During the phone talk, the sides discussed in detail ensuring peace, security and sustainable socio-economic development of the region, as well as the progress of work on the restoration of transport communications. In this regard, the results of the Russia-Armenia high-level meeting in Moscow on April 7 were taken into account. The sides decided to intensify contacts in various formats.