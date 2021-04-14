Azerbaijan's First VP gives instructions in regards to Tunar Bagırov suffering from SMA
BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 14
Trend:
On the instructions of the First Vice-President of Azerbaijan, President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Mehriban Aliyeva, the Foundation appealed to companies operating in the private sector in connection with Tunar Bagirov, who is suffering from SMA, Trend reports.
Heydar Aliyev Foundation calls on private companies to join the campaign to save the child.
One-year-old Bagirov suffers from type I spinal atrophy (Werdnig-Hoffmann disease). The gene therapy drug - Zolgensma (Onasemnogene abeparvovec), which is considered to be one of the most expensive drugs in the world, can help him recover.
The cost of the injection is about $ 2.125 million.
