We are implementing Zangazur corridor, whether Armenia wants it or not - President Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr.21

Trend:

We are implementing the Zangazur corridor whether Armenia wants it or not, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said in an interview to Azerbaijan Television, Trend reports.

“If certain revengeful forces raise their head in Armenia today, they should know that, if necessary, we will smash them at any moment. We cannot allow Armenian fascism the opportunity to raise its head again. We cannot allow Armenia to bring its army to a state that would pose threat to us again. If we see a potential threat, we will immediately eliminate it," the president said.

"Everyone should know this – both Armenia and its patrons, because it is an issue of national defense, a matter of national security for us. In parallel with this, we are also ready for cooperation – although Armenia committed genocide against Azerbaijanis at state level. Despite the fact that all our historical and religious sites have been destroyed, we must look to the future. Of course, we will never forget Armenian vandalism. The main goal of the establishment of the Military Trophies Park, which has caused a great stir in Armenia, is for the Azerbaijani people never to forget this vandalism. We must never forget that. We will never forgive this," he said.

"But in parallel, we must take the necessary steps to secure our interests. The creation of the Zangazur corridor fully meets our future national and historical interests. We are implementing the Zangazur corridor, whether Armenia wants it or not. If they do, it will be easier for us, if they do not, we will decide it by force. Just as before and during the war, I said that they must get out of our lands or we will expel them by force. And so it happened. The same will apply to the Zangazur corridor,” the head of state said.