Armenia's vandalism against Azerbaijan’s cultural heritage - flagrant violation of int’l law

Politics 18 May 2021 15:18 (UTC+04:00)
Armenia's vandalism against Azerbaijan’s cultural heritage - flagrant violation of int’l law

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 18

Trend:

Armenia's vandalism against Azerbaijan’s cultural heritage is a flagrant violation of international law, Trend reports referring to the letter of Azerbaijan's Permanent Representative to the UN Yashar Aliyev, sent to the UN secretary-general.

The letter tells about the 30-year Armenian aggression against Azerbaijan and the deliberate destruction of the cultural heritage of the Azerbaijani people in the occupied territories.

"Besides the devastating humanitarian, economic and social consequences, the aggression of Armenia and the illegal occupation of Azerbaijani territories that lasted for three decades also caused irreparable damage to the Azerbaijani cultural heritage, which includes thousands of cultural values, including monuments of the world and national importance, mosques, temples, mausoleums, museums, art galleries, sites of archaeological excavations, libraries and rare manuscripts,” the letter said.

“The Azerbaijani historical and cultural heritage on the Armenian territory was also damaged," the letter says.

The author of the letter stressed that the Azerbaijani government has consistently provided the UN with extensive evidence testifying to Armenia’s purposeful actions to consolidate the occupation of Azerbaijani territories by changing their demographic, cultural and physical nature and preventing the return of hundreds of thousands of internally displaced Azerbaijanis to their homeland.

“This is a flagrant violation of the international law and relevant resolutions of the UN Security Council,” the letter said.

"Referring to the particular importance of this problem and big concern about it, Azerbaijan has repeatedly drawn the attention of the international community to the atrocities committed against its cultural heritage,” the letter said.

“Azerbaijan appealed to UNESCO and other international organizations to send fact-finding missions to the occupied territories and take urgent measures to ensure the protection of cultural property located there.”

“However, Armenia consistently prevented such missions’ visit throughout the occupation period to cover up its crimes based on hatred,” the letter said.

“So, for example, in its report on the activity carried out in 1995-2004 to implement the 1954 Hague Convention for the Protection of Cultural Property in the Event of Armed Conflict and its Protocols of 1954 and 1999, UNESCO indicated that the Azerbaijani government informed the Secretariat of its concern about the protection of cultural property in the Nagorno-Karabakh region and other occupied territories adjacent to it, and requested to send a fact-finding mission,” the letter said.

“However, the Secretariat is unable to send a mission to check the state of cultural property in the area as other UN specialized agencies have been unable to enter these territories since the moment of their occupation by the Armenian Armed Forces,” the letter said. “The Secretariat will again consider the issue of sending a mission after Armenia and Azerbaijan reach a peaceful settlement."

The author of the letter stressed that the resumption of hostilities, which followed a new act of aggression by Armenia in late September 2020, led to the liberation of more than 300 cities, settlements and villages of Azerbaijan from the Armenian occupation.

“There was a lot of evidence of destruction and looting committed by the aggressors in the liberated areas and horrifying in its scale,” the letter said. “Among other civilian facilities, hundreds of historical, cultural and religious monuments were looted, vandalized and destroyed in these territories.”

“Some 64 out of 67 mosques and Islamic religious sites were destroyed, greatly damaged and desecrated,” the letter said. “Mosques in Aghdam, Gubadli and Zangilan districts, desecrated by Armenian graffiti, were used as pigsties and cowsheds. More than 900 cemeteries were destroyed and vandalized in these territories."

“The evidence of illegal "archaeological excavations" and so-called "restoration work" was found in the liberated Azerbaijani territories, confirming previous reports of Armenia's attempts to hide and falsify cultural, historical and scientific evidence,” the letter said.

"Thus, a modern workshop for the production of "ancient" khachkars - Armenian cross-stones was discovered in the liberated Kalbajar district of Azerbaijan," the letter says.

“These khachkars were oxidized and vinegar was used in the process of artificial aging and then they were buried as "indisputable evidence" of "centuries-old Armenian roots" in this district," the letter says.

“The Armenian Armed Forces and illegal settlers, hastily leaving the occupied territories, which had to be returned to Azerbaijan under the terms of the agreement dated November 10, 2020, continued to destroy and plunder cultural values,” the letter said.

"For example, the Armenian Armed Forces burned down a mosque in Giyasli village of Aghdam district before their withdrawal from this district by November 20, 2020,” the letter said.

“During the withdrawal of the Armenian Armed Forces, the Khudavang monastery complex, located in Kalbajar district of Azerbaijan, was looted,” the letter said. “The fresco on the eastern wall of the Arzu Khatun church inside the complex, as well as crosses, bells and icons were removed and illegally taken to Armenia."

“The author of the letter stressed that the irresponsible behavior and vandalism of Armenia against Azerbaijan’s cultural heritage is a flagrant violation of international law, according to which, firstly, cultural values must not be an object of attack, and, secondly, all necessary measures must be taken for the protection of cultural property during hostilities,” the letter said.

“Thirdly, seizure, destruction, deliberate damage, plundering and misappropriation of cultural property and acts of vandalism against them are prohibited, and, fourthly, the occupying country must prevent the illegal export of cultural property from the occupied territory and return them to the competent authorities of the occupied territory,” the letter said.

"Armenia's actions against the Azerbaijani cultural heritage during the conflict [the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict] are also the violation of international humanitarian law and are war crimes and crimes against humanity in accordance with the international criminal law,” the letter said.

“Moreover, along with ethnic cleansing, seizure of land and property and change of place names in the territories from which the Azerbaijani population was expelled, Armenia, within its purposeful policy and practice of discriminatory destruction of traces of Azerbaijani historical and cultural roots in these districts, was engaged in destruction, desecration, plunder and misappropriation of the Azerbaijani cultural heritage," the letter says.

The author of the letter stressed that the Azerbaijani government will repair and restore all historical and cultural facilities damaged during the years of conflict and occupation.

"The work is underway with the participation of experienced specialists and architects in the liberated territories," the letter said.

“As Armenia continues to lie and incite hostility, it is important for the international community to remember Armenia's responsibility for the war it has unleashed, for the tens of thousands of civilians it has killed and thousands of cities, settlements and villages that it razed to the ground with the sole purpose of realizing its illegal territorial claims based on fabricated historical theories and racial prejudices to promote lasting peace, justice, and reconciliation,” the letter said.

The author of the letter also called on the UN secretary-general to distribute the letter as a document of the UN General Assembly and the Security Council.

The photos of destroyed and desecrated mosques in Aghdam, Gubadli, Zangilan and Aghdam districts, as well as other cultural heritage sites of Azerbaijan destroyed by Armeniawere also attached to the letter.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Monday.com files for Nasdaq IPO
Monday.com files for Nasdaq IPO
Oil rises as U.S., Europe reopen economies
Oil rises as U.S., Europe reopen economies
U.S. gas stations still shut, prices at 7-yr high in slow recovery from cyberattack
U.S. gas stations still shut, prices at 7-yr high in slow recovery from cyberattack
Loading Bars
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
Indian DRDO’s 1st batch of anti-Covid drug 2DG launched Other News 16:25
Kazakhstan’s Nostrum unveils oil extraction volumes for 1Q2021 Oil&Gas 16:12
Iran's private sector to start importing COVID-19 vaccine Society 16:11
Iran discloses volume of sprat caught from Caspian Sea Business 16:03
Restoring landscapes to reduce poverty gap in Georgia - WB Business 16:01
Georgian Credo Bank attracts funds from EFSE, GGF to support rural micro and small entrepreneurs Business 16:01
EBRD ready to expand co-op with Turkmenistan Finance 16:00
Iran's NISOC to implement projects to collect flare gas Oil&Gas 16:00
Azerbaijanis hold protest rally in front of UN Campus in Germany (PHOTO) Politics 15:55
Revenues of Kazakhstan's Nostrum Oil & Gas down Oil&Gas 15:50
Georgia sees increase in unemployment rate Business 15:49
Finnish Nokia interested in introduction of 5G technologies Uzbekistan ICT 15:48
Turkey notes decline in export of grain, legumes to Turkmenistan Turkey 15:47
Lending to Azerbaijan's energy, chemistry & natural resources sector up Finance 15:47
Value of Turkish chemicals export to Germany rises in 4M2021 Turkey 15:46
Uzbekistan receives third batch of Chinese-Uzbek COVID-19 vaccine Uzbekistan 15:46
Overview of Turkmen tourism sector's development Tourism 15:45
Iran’s GTC begins wheat purchasing in Razavi Khorasan Province Business 15:36
Lending to trade & services sector grows in Azerbaijan year-on-year Finance 15:35
Iranian parliament issues statement on nuclear discussions Nuclear Program 15:32
Azerbaijan competing with global leaders in export of high-tech products - AZINNEX ICT 15:32
President Ilham Aliyev receives Belarus defense minister Politics 15:25
Armenia's vandalism against Azerbaijan’s cultural heritage - flagrant violation of int’l law Politics 15:18
Kazakh uranium extracting company opens tender to buy pipes Tenders 15:10
WB talks stabilization of consumer price index in Azerbaijan Finance 15:10
Iran's capital market to increase support of refinery industry - Securities and Exchange Organization Oil&Gas 15:09
Azerbaijan Railways announces increase in freight traffic Economy 15:08
SME Development Centers holding free trainings for entrepreneurs in Azerbaijan Business 15:06
Vladimir Putin: Both parties to Israeli-Palestinian conflict need to end violence Russia 15:01
Azerbaijan shares data on 4M2021 oil exports to Israel Oil&Gas 14:59
Iranian contractors awaiting to build railway in Iraq's Basra Business 14:49
Ministry discloses volume of cargo transshipped through Turkish Gemlik port Transport 14:08
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for May 18 Society 14:07
Turkmenistan may participate in new transport corridor Transport 14:03
Austrian companies eye cooperating with Uzbekistan in energy sector Oil&Gas 14:02
Total annual energy investment to surge by 2030 Oil&Gas 13:59
Iranian energy minister talks electricity generation, water shortages Oil&Gas 13:55
Volume of cement imported by Austria from Turkey disclosed Turkey 13:49
Ministry discloses volume of clothes exported from Turkey to Turkmenistan Turkey 13:47
Georgian Prime Minister to visit Spain Georgia 13:46
Azerbaijan's liberated Zangilan district to become transport hub of region - CAERC Transport 13:46
Turkmenistan invites Russia's Tatarstan to take part in country's infrastructure projects Oil&Gas 13:37
Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan eye increasing potential of transport corridor to China Transport 13:31
Iran’s PMO unveils volume of cargo loaded, unloaded in Jask port Transport 13:28
Iran boosts aluminum ingots production Business 13:23
Electricity facilities put into operation in Iran Oil&Gas 13:20
Kazakhstan's export to EAEU states grows over six years Business 13:20
Demand of Azerbaijani banks for foreign currency surges - Central Bank Finance 13:20
Decisions on troop interaction clarified for Azerbaijan's military exercises (PHOTO) Politics 13:18
Value of Iran’s exports grows Business 13:04
Solar panel stations launched in Iran's Kerman Province Oil&Gas 13:04
France decreases imports of Kazakh-made foods y-o-y Kazakhstan 13:04
Azerbaijan starts construction of infrastructure of Horadiz-Aghband railway (VIDEO) Economy 12:56
SMEs dominate Kazakh exports to EAEU Kazakhstan 12:55
Azerbaijan starts work to prepare tourist routes in liberated territories Tourism 12:54
Lending via credit letters in Azerbaijan shrinks Finance 12:42
Kazakhstan boosts imports of Turkish chemicals Turkey 12:41
Design work at Uzbekneftegaz GTL plant completed Oil&Gas 12:41
Azerbaijan names volume, amount of oil supplies to Spain from early 2021 Oil&Gas 12:40
OMV Petrom completes selling off its subsidiaries in Kazakhstan Oil&Gas 12:35
Preparations for 2021 F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix nearing completion in Baku Society 12:28
World Bank to finance development of water services sector in Uzbekistan Finance 12:25
Turkey doubles crude oil imports from Kazakhstan Oil&Gas 12:24
Monday.com files for Nasdaq IPO Israel 12:18
Armenian ex-minister of transport & communication detained Armenia 12:16
Georgia reports 1,562 coronavirus cases for May 18 Georgia 12:15
Georgia sees increase in number of cattle Business 12:07
World Bank to assist Uzbekistan in modernization national innovation system Uzbekistan 12:07
Turkey records 4M2021 decrease in number of labor migrants to Azerbaijan Turkey 12:07
Azerbaijan working on introduction of AI in public administration system ICT 12:07
Kazakhstan's revenue from passenger air transport increases Transport 11:56
Azerbaijan discloses 4M2021 data on gas exports to Turkey Oil&Gas 11:56
Turkmenistan considering possibility of expanding co-op with transport companies of Russia’s Tatarstan Transport 11:55
UK company eyes projects on territory of free economic zones of Uzbekistan Uzbekistan 11:54
No new oil, natural gas fields required amid net-zero emission activity– IEA Oil&Gas 11:34
Uzbekistan to use Hungarian experience to stimulate socio-economic dev’t of several regions Uzbekistan 11:34
Georgia, Ukraine pledge to enhance co-op on path to Euro-Atlantic integration Business 11:33
Kazakhstan boosts exports to Spain despite COVID-19 Business 11:31
Net-zero emissions to require huge amounts of new infrastructure Oil&Gas 11:28
Kazakhstan announces 4M2021 investments attracted amid economic recovery Kazakhstan 11:25
Turkey reports increase in 4M2021 clothes exports to Kazakhstan Turkey 11:24
Prices of precious metals in Azerbaijan grow Finance 11:24
Belarusian Defense Minister arrives in Azerbaijan on official visit Politics 11:23
Azerbaijan issues data on oil exports to Italy for 4M2021 Oil&Gas 11:19
Kazakhstan’s Oil Construction Company opens tender to buy pipes Tenders 11:18
Banks in CIS region vulnerable to high credit risks - S&P Finance 11:18
Iran Tobacco Company discusses cigarette market Business 11:17
Turkey discloses 1Q2021 volume of cargo shipment via Botas port Turkey 11:16
Turkmenistan, Kyrgyzstan interested in expanding partnership in various sectors Business 10:50
Georgia sees increase in wine export Business 10:48
Azerbaijan sees increase in oil prices Finance 10:47
Azerbaijani currency rates for May 18 Finance 10:47
Iranian currency rates for May 18 Finance 10:47
UAVs conducting reconnaissance during Azerbaijan's military exercises (VIDEO) Politics 10:41
World Bank to assist Uzbekistan in dev’t of strategy for promotion export products Uzbekistan 10:40
Qatari company eyes to co-op with Uzbekistan in creation of modern greenhouses Uzbekistan 10:40
US Lawmakers Introduces Resolution To Support India During Covid Crisis Other News 10:34
Digital twins becoming integral part of oil & gas operations Oil&Gas 10:33
India Inc's foreign investment jumps over two-folds to $2.51 bn in Apr'21 Other News 10:31
Indian FDI hits all-time high in FY21; forex reserves jump over $100 bn Other News 10:31
All news