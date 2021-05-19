French Senate member due in Azerbaijan

Politics 19 May 2021 15:03 (UTC+04:00)
French Senate member due in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 19

Trend:

Member of the French Senate (upper house of parliament) and Azerbaijan’s Nizami Ganjavi International Center Nathalie Goulet will arrive in Azerbaijan on May 20, the Nizami Ganjavi International Center told Trend on May 19.

The French senator will visit the Azerbaijani territories liberated from the Armenian occupation. The visit will last until May 24.

Moreover, Goulet will take part in discussions at the Nizami Ganjavi International Center on the situation in the Nagorno-Karabakh region and other issues.

