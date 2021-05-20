Azerbaijan invested financially and politically in Road and Belt Initiative – President Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 20

Azerbaijan considers China's Road and Belt Initiative very important, President Ilham Aliyev said during the video conference entitled ‘South Caucasus: Prospects for Regional Development and Cooperation’ held by Nizami Ganjavi International Center, Trend reports.

"Azerbaijan on its territory completed all the necessary transportation projects, and already we have an important connection as part of the Road and Belt initiative," he said.

The president went on to add that Azerbaijan is providing its infrastructure, the Caspian seaport, the railroad, for this important project.

"We invested in this project financially and politically," said the president.