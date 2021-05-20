Azerbaijani president taking part in discussions of Nizami Ganjavi Int'l Center - LIVE
BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 20
Trend:
The Nizami Ganjavi International Center’s web discussion themed “The South Caucasus: Regional Development and Prospective for Cooperation” has got underway.
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev attends the event.
